NSE Bulk deals, July 18: Amara Raja, HPL Electric, Dangee Dums, other major deals that took place on Tuesday

Multiple bulk deals took place on 18 July. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 rose 37.80 points or 0.19% to close at 19,748.25 after making a new 52-week high of 19,819.45 intraday. The Sensex jumped 205.21 points or 0.31% to settle at 66,795.14 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,007.02 intraday.

Multiple bulk deals took place on Tuesday, 18 July.

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs on Tuesday and ended the session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 rose 37.80 points or 0.19% to close at 19,748.25 after making a new 52-week high of 19,819.45 intraday. The Sensex jumped 205.21 points or 0.31% to settle at 66,795.14 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,007.02 intraday. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.11%, Nifty IT gained 1.04%, Nifty Private Bank rose 0.04%, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.21%, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 1.28%, and Nifty Media soared 1.99%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Infosys, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Consumer Products, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Auto while the losers were LT Infotech, Titan Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Britannia Industries, and State Bank of India. Also Read Share Market Outlook Today: Nifty, Bank Nifty may trade flat amid mixed global cues; check support, resistance Stock Name Client Name Trade No. of shares Price per share Total amount (Rs lakh) Agarwal Inds Corp Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 77,881 793.85 618.26 Agarwal Inds Corp Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 77,881 794.94 619.11 Amara Raja Batt Ltd BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE BUY 2,496,920 652.00 16279.92 Amara Raja Batt Ltd BONANZA COMMODITY BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 840,403 656.39 5516.32 Amara Raja Batt Ltd BONANZA COMMODITY BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 930,403 648.32 6031.99 Amara Raja Batt Ltd CLARIOS ARBL HOLDING LP SELL 23,913,750 652.97 156149.61 Amara Raja Batt Ltd KOTAK MAHINDRA MUTUAL FUND BUY 920,245 652.00 6000.00 Amara Raja Batt Ltd NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND BUY 1,459,854 652.00 9518.25 Amara Raja Batt Ltd PINEBRIDGE INV ASIA LIMITED A/C PB GLOBAL FUNDS – PINEBRIDGE INDIA EQFUND BUY 1,000,000 651.98 6519.80 Amara Raja Batt Ltd SOCIETE GENERALE BUY 4,200,000 652.00 27384.00 Amara Raja Batt Ltd TATA AIA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED BUY 2,000,000 652.00 13040.00 AMJ Land Holdings Limited MITTAL RIMPY BUY 247,056 31.37 77.50 AMJ Land Holdings Limited MITTAL RIMPY SELL 252,231 31.39 79.18 Anmol India Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 64,616 52.79 34.11 Anmol India Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 7,116 50.66 3.60 Atul Auto Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 205,824 385.89 794.25 Atul Auto Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 205,824 386.62 795.76 Crown Lifters Ltd MARUTI NANDAN COLONIZERS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 138,233 50.49 69.79 Crown Lifters Ltd SHRRADHA PUNIT BANSAL SELL 178,000 50.53 89.94 Dangee Dums Limited JAINAM BROKING LIMITED BUY 50,000 13.82 6.91 Dangee Dums Limited JAINAM BROKING LIMITED SELL 1,065,000 14.12 150.38 Dangee Dums Limited JANAK NAVINBHAI PANCHAL BUY 1,486,446 14.05 208.85 Dangee Dums Limited JANAK NAVINBHAI PANCHAL SELL 409,065 14.08 57.60 Dangee Dums Limited VIKRAMKUMAR KARANRAJ SAKARIA HUF DAKSH CORPORATION BUY 814,585 13.92 113.39 Dangee Dums Limited VIKRAMKUMAR KARANRAJ SAKARIA HUF DAKSH CORPORATION SELL 800,171 14.15 113.22 Datamatics Global Ser.Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 320,672 589.79 1891.29 Datamatics Global Ser.Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 320,672 590.05 1892.13 E2E Networks Limited BLUME VENTURES FUND I SELL 436,679 179.19 782.49 E2E Networks Limited BLUME VENTURES FUND IA SELL 174,330 178.40 311.00 E2E Networks Limited CRONY VYAPAR PVT LTD BUY 222,352 184.20 409.57 E2E Networks Limited CRONY VYAPAR PVT LTD SELL 222,352 187.43 416.75 E2E Networks Limited GKN SECURITIES BUY 84,599 179.14 151.55 E2E Networks Limited GKN SECURITIES SELL 84,599 182.99 154.81 E2E Networks Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 176,138 185.51 326.75 E2E Networks Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 176,138 185.12 326.07 E2E Networks Limited PARTH INFIN BROKERS PVT LTD BUY 143,824 178.88 257.27 E2E Networks Limited PARTH INFIN BROKERS PVT LTD SELL 143,824 183.32 263.66 E2E Networks Limited RAMDOOT REALTORS PVT LTD BUY 127,026 178.20 226.36 E2E Networks Limited RAMDOOT REALTORS PVT LTD SELL 4,026 192.24 7.74 Eris Lifesciences Limited HDFC MUTUAL FUND BUY 829,618 728.49 6043.68 Eris Lifesciences Limited SHAH RAKESH SELL 900,000 728.50 6556.50 Ganesh Housing Corp Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 453,140 457.51 2073.16 Ganesh Housing Corp Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 453,140 458.03 2075.52 HPL Electric & Power Ltd SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 343,360 227.36 780.66 HPL Electric & Power Ltd SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD SELL 285,907 230.90 660.16 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited SKSE SECURITIES LTD BUY 185,050 304.71 563.87 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited SKSE SECURITIES LTD SELL 170,190 305.49 519.91 Mahindra Logistic Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 459,485 416.20 1912.38 Mahindra Logistic Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 459,485 416.80 1915.13 Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd CAPNEXT ADVISORY PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 36,000 109.42 39.39

