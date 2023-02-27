Markets Wrap – Mon, 27 Feb ‘23: Nifty, Sensex plunge, rupee depreciates; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Indian equity indices ended Monday’s volatile session in the red territory. The Nifty settled below the crucial 17400 level and Sensex closed below 59300. The Bank Nifty managed to close above 40,300. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were ICICI Bank (up 2.17%), Power Grid (up 2.16%), Kotak Bank (up 1.80%), HDFC Life (up 1.58%) and State Bank of India (up 1.24%) while Adani Enterprises (down 9.74%), Bajaj Auto (down 5.32%), UPL (down 4.10%), Tata Steel (down 2.96%) and Infosys (down 2.58%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 73.10 pts or 0.42% to 17,392.70 and BSE Sensex dipped 175.58 pts or 0.30% to 59,288.35. Sectoral indices ended mixed with Bank Nifty rising 397.70 pts or 1% to close at 40,307.10. Nifty Auto dipped 1.51%, Nifty IT dropped 1.95%, Nifty Metal plunged 2.39% while Nifty Realty climbed 2.18%.

US Markets

The US markets ended Friday’s session in the red territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average tanking 1.02%, S&P 500 slipping 1.05% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq sinking 1.69%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed marginally in the red on Monday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.28%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.87%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.11% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 0.33%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.12% to 82.84 against the US dollar at 3:55 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 55,330.00, down 102 points or 0.18% while Silver futures for March delivery fell 222 points or 0.35% to Rs 63,211.00.

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were up 0.17% at $76.47 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.13% higher at $83.27 at 4:00 PM (IST).