Markets Wrap – Fri, 17 Feb ‘23: Nifty, Sensex fall, rupee gains; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Indian benchmark indices closed on a negative note on Friday. BSE Sensex dropped 316.94 points to settle at 61,002.5 while Nifty lost 0.5%, closing under the 18,000 level at 17,944. The broader markets also closed largely in the red, as Nifty Oil & Gas was the only sectoral gainer. Bank Nifty declined 1.2%, dragging the indices.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex closed barely above 61,000 while Nifty 50 gave up the 18,000 level. The indices snapped a three day gaining streak. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 1.2%, Nifty Auto dropped 0.5%, Nifty FMCG dipped 0.3% while Nifty IT declined 1.2%. L&T, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Asain Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, while Adani Enterprises, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life and HDFC Life were the top losers.

US Markets

Wall Street fell by the most in four weeks on Thursday as further data proved that inflation is stickier than expected.The S&P 500 dropped 1.4% after a report said inflation at the wholesale level slowed by less last month than previously forecasted. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 431 points, or 1.3%, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.8%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed mostly in red on Friday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.77%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.66%, South Korea’s KOSPI tumbled almost 1% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.28%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee gained marginally by 0.11% to 82.82 against the US dollar at 3:45 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 55,853, down 375 points or 0.67% while Silver futures for March delivery fell 1074 points or 1.64% to Rs 64,559.

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were down 2.06% at $76.87 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 2.15% lower at $83.39 at 3:46 PM (IST).