Mahindra & Mahindra among 62 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 28 scrips touch fresh lows

Domestic equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their up-move on Monday as bulls pulled markets higher. S&P BSE Sensex soared more than 600 points and breached 53,300 points while NSE Nifty 50 index was above 15,800 and closed in on 15,900. Global cues were also supportive with many technical analysts predicting a move past 16,000 could be on the cards soon. While indices soared, 62 stocks on the BSE touched fresh 52-week highs while 28 scrips on the exchange were down with losses, reaching fresh 52-week lows.

52-week high/low on BSE

On the BSE, marquee names to hit fresh highs included Mahindra & Mahindra, Kohinoor Foods, Rolex Rings, and Supreme Holdings, among others. Other names included Sonal Adhesives, Stanpacks (India), Sterling tools, Sumedha Fiscal Services, Swadeshi Polytex, Ramsons Projects, Kush Industries, and Esaar (India), among others. On the other hand, stocks that reached fresh lows included Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company. Fortis Malar Hospitals, Globe Commercials, JMT Auto, Panache Innovations, Prabhat Technologies, and Twinstar Industries were some of those stocks that hit fresh lows.

52-week high/low on NSE

Hindware Home Innovations, Mahindra & Mahindra, Rolex Rings, Jupiter Wagons, Voltamp Transformers, Akshar Spintex Limited, Kohinoor Foods Limited, and Sterling Tools were among stocks that hit fresh high on the NSE. A total of 20 scrips were at their 52-week high on NSE on Monday. On the downside, hitting fresh lows were Dhani Services, HEC Infra Projects, N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited, Salasar Techno Engineering, and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.

Volume trades on NSE

Among volume toppers on NSE, Wanbury Limited topped the list with more than 1.78 lakh shares moving between investors as the stock price zoomed 4.95%. The volume traded was 57 times the one-week average.

Music Broadcast Limited stock listed as Radio City was the second most traded stock in terms of volume on Monday. NSE data showed more than 16 lakh shares of the company exchanged hands, which was 21 times the one-week average.

Further, more than 5 lakh shares of Pressman Advertising exchanged hands on NSE on Monday morning — 17 times the one-week average. The stock was up 16%

Gandhi Special Tubes, Gujarat Apollo Industries, SIS LIMITED, and Likhitha Infrastructure were among the other volume-gaining stocks.