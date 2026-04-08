Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC’s) board will meet on Monday (April 13) to consider and recommend a proposal to issue bonus shares to shareholders. If approved, it would be the first bonus issue from the life insurance giant, which will benefit nearly 2.1 million retail investors holding around 1.52% stake in the company.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 13, 2026, to inter-alia consider and recommend a proposal for issue of Bonus shares in accordance with the applicable provisions”, LIC said in the exchange disclosure.

Shares of LIC jumped 8% on intraday to a high of ₹803.60 on NSE before closing ₹794.85. The shares, however, are trading lower than its listing price of ₹872. Currently, the government of India owns 96.5% stake in LIC while public shareholding is at 3.5%, which includes Mutual Funds, Insurance companies and retail investors.

LIC reported a 14% year-on-year increase in new business premium to ₹2.17-lakh crore in the first eleven months of FY26. In the third quarter, it reported a 17% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹12,958 crore while the total Assets Under Management stood at ₹59,16,680 crore as on December 31, 2025.