Emkay Global Financial Services revised the target price of JK Tyre to Rs 550 from Rs 650. The revised target price still implies an upside potential of 33.2% from the current market price, while the brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. The reduction in the target price comes amid near-term raw material headwinds that are expected to persist.

Let’s take a look at the key reason why the brokerage is bullish on this tyre stock –

Margin pressure from rising costs

As per the brokerage house report, JK Tyre experienced a weak Q4, with the consolidated EBITDA margin falling 80 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 12.7%. This was primarily driven by a contraction in gross margins as raw material (RM) costs rose 1.3% during the quarter.

Aggressive pricing strategy

The company’s management anticipates a sharp 19% QoQ rise in commodity prices for Q1FY27. To offset this, JK Tyre implemented a 5–6% price hike in April 2026 and is evaluating an additional 5–6% hike later in the first quarter.

Positive demand outlook

Despite near-term headwinds, management expects a healthy demand outlook for FY27, projecting high single-digit volume growth for the auto industry.

The report noted that the demand remains strong across passenger vehicles (PVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), and 2-wheelers (2Ws).

Major capacity expansion

With current capacity utilisation exceeding 90%, JK Tyre has announced a fresh Rs 5,000 crore capex plan for FY27–30 (in addition to Rs 1,130 crore previously announced). This investment aims to increase Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) and Passenger Car Radial (PCR) capacity by 24%.

Despite the massive Rs 6,100 crore total capex planned through FY30, the company’s return on equity (RoE) is expected to remain robust at more than 15% during FY27–FY28. It is aided by a healthy projected EBITDA generation of Rs 6,800 crore between FY26–28. JK Tyre’s net debt to EBITDA is expected to stay below 2.2x, which is a significant improvement from 4.7x in FY22.

Strategic growth initiatives

The tyre maker is diversifying its operations by developing new PCR tyres for the Mexican and North American markets. Additionally, the company is increasing its use of outsourcing for 2/3-wheeler manufacturing as a deliberate strategy to scale its footprint without heavy capital investment.

However, as per Emkay report, JK Tyre maintains a premium position in the Indian commercial vehicle market and has created meaningful entry barriers through its fleet management and mobility business models.

JK Tyre’s share price performance

The share price of JK Tyre has risen 6.6% in the last five trading days. The stock has changed a little over the past one month and has declined 8.9% in the last six months. JK Tyre’s stock price has surged 9% over the past one year.

JK Tyre Q4FY26

The tyre maker reported a jump of 83% year-on-year in consolidated net profit at Rs 188 crore in Q4 of FY26, while its consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 4,233 crore. On the operating front, the company’s EBITDA climbed 42% YoY to Rs 546 crore in Q4FY26, while EBITDA margin stood at 12.9%

For the whole of FY26, the tyre maker’s net profit came in at Rs 774 crore for Q4FY26. JK Tyre recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs 16,384 crore, up 11% YoY, while EBITDA rose 25% to Rs 2,089 crore.

Also, the firm announced a 200% dividend, which is a payout of Rs 4 per equity share.