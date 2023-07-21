ITC, BHEL, Ashok Leyland, Larsen & Toubro among 108 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 18 touch 52-week lows

Domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened in red today dragged by Infosys and other IT stocks. In the intraday trade, the NSE Nifty 50 sank 236.80 points or 0.19% to 19,742.35 and BSE Sensex tanked 900.86 points or 1.33% to 66, 671.04. Among the broader market indices – Nifty Next 50 slipped 0.09%, Nifty 100 fell 1.02 %, the Nifty 200 slipped 0.93%, Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.19%, while Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 0.63%, Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 0.20% and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.48 %.

In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.44%, Nifty IT tanked 3.74%, Nifty Private Bank fell 0.53%, while Nifty Auto gained 0.15%, Nifty Metal rose 0.36%, Nifty Media surged 0.82%. Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Polycab India, State Bank of India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Ashok Leyland, United Spirits, and Indiamart Intermesh were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Allied Digital Services, AGI Greenpac, Albert David, APL Apollo Tubes, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Heavy Electricals, CARE Ratings, Chalet Hotels, CSL Finance, LT Foods, D.B.Corp, DIC India, D-Link (India), Dodla Dairy, Dynamic Cables, E2E Networks, EIH, Electronics Mart India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Finolex Cables, Gabriel India, Geekay Wires, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Life Sciences, Godawari Power And Ispat, Heritage Foods, HT Media, Ice Make Refrigeration, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IIFL Finance, Indiamart Intermesh, Ircon International, ITC, Jagran Prakashan, Jai Balaji Industries, Jindal Saw, Jindal Stainless, JSW Ispat Special Products, JSW Steel, Jupiter Wagons, KEC International, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Linde India, Larsen & Toubro, Lupin, Max India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, United Spirits, Medplus Health Services, Samvardhana Motherson International, Natco Pharma, Neuland Laboratories, Newgen Software Technologies, Tata Nifty Private Bank Exchange Traded Fund, One Point One Solutions, Parag Milk Foods, Peninsula Land, Pitti Engineering, Poonawalla Fincorp, Premier Explosives, Pricol, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Railtel Corporation Of India, Rainbow Childrens Medicare, Rane Engine Valve, RITES, Ramkrishna Forgings, Shriram Finance, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Talbros Automotive Components, Tanla Platforms, Tata Motors, TD Power Systems, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thomas Scott (India), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Universal Cables, Usha Martin, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Vesuvius India, Wendt (India), WE WIN, Zensar Technologies, and Zota Health Care were among 108 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Atam Valves, Atul, Bohra Industries, GSS Infotech, Jet Airways (India), Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), Sadhana Nitrochem, SEL Manufacturing Company, Senco Gold, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank were among 18 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Capital Trust, Oriental Aromatics, Mukta Arts, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Shah Alloys, HT Media, Shah Metacorp, Quick Heal Technologies, Indiamart Intermesh, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Autoline Industries, Heubach Colorants India, Plastiblends India, Cupid Limited, Talbros Automotive Components, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and General Insurance Corporation of India were among the volume gainers.