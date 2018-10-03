IPO roundup FY19: HDFC AMC, Rites among top performers; ICICI Securities down 50% since issue price

In the previous financial year, a record Rs 98,984 crore was raised through 81 IPOs, Prime Database report showed.

IPO round-up: Even as the Sensex and Nifty remained volatile in the first six months this financial year, India Inc has raised about Rs 16,450 crore from 18 IPOs in the period, according to data from Prime Database. The year has been mixed for new issues so far, even as shares such as Rites Ltd and HDFC AMC see stellar rally, while ICICI Securities shares have plunged by about 50% since issuance.

Notably, in the previous financial year, a record Rs 98,984 crore was raised through 81 IPOs. The volatility has hit these new issues too, as some of the scrips have shed more than 40% in such a short time-span. At the same time, a few scrips have rallied by more than 30%. We take a closer look at the top as well as the bottom performers.

Best performers

Fine Organic shares have gained more than 33% in a matter of less than 4 months, since its public offer in June this year. The shares are trading at Rs 1,038.9, as compared to issue price of Rs 783. State-run engineering consultancy company Rites Ltd too has made significant gains since its listing. Rites had seen a strong debut and the shares listed at Rs 212.7, as compared to the issue price of Rs 185, implying a premium of 15%. The shares are trading at Rs 253.5, up by more than 37% as compared to the IPO price. Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels too have been among the better performers, and gained by more than 27% since it’s IPO in April this year. Other notable rallies in the year have been the shares of Midhani and HDFC AMC.

Midhani shares have gained about 25% as compared to their IPO price of Rs 90. HDFC AMC shares, which rose by more than 65% on their listing day to Rs 1815, as compared to the issue price of Rs 1,100, have seen a significant correction. HDFC AMC shares closed at Rs 1,290, up by more than 17% as compared to issue price.

Worst performers

ICICI Securities shares have been one of the worst performing new issues in the period, down by nearly 50% as compared to issue price of Rs 520. ICICI Securities shares closed at Rs 264 this afternoon. Hindustan Aeronautics shares have also been among the poor performers, tanking by more than 49% to Rs 813.95 at close today. Indostar Capital too has been a major laggard in the first half of the year, shedding more than 47% to Rs 300.5 at today’s close. CreditAccess Grameen shares too have performed poorly in the period, tanking by more than 47% in the period to close at Rs 286, as compared to issue price of Rs 422 in August this year. Other laggards include shares of TCNC Clothing, Varroc Engineering, Sandhar Technologies, Karda Construction plunging up to 15%, as compared to their respective issue prices.