Paras Defence IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, Link Intime, grey market premium; listing on Oct 1

Paras Defence and Space Technologies IPO share allotment will be finalised on Tuesday, 28 September 2021. The public issue saw a whooping 304.26 times subscription, the highest in a decade. In the primary market, Paras Defence shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 235 over the IPO price of Rs 175 at the upper end of the price band. In the grey market on Monday, shares were trading at Rs 410 apiece, a premium of 134 per cent over the issue price, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on 29 September 2021. While the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts on 30 September 2021.

The equity shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on 1 October 2021. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar to the issue is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. Paras Defence and Space Technologies got a historic subscription to its public offer. “The colossal response, the IPO got, was mainly due to tiny-sized issue, unique business and government focus on the defence sector. However, if we dive into financials, the growth seems to be muted. It would be prudent to watch how the company delivers ahead. The listing may deliver massive returns to the lucky allottees owing to record-breaking subscription and high fancy, particularly, for this issue,” Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online.

Check Paras Defence and Space Technologies share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Paras Defence and Space Technologies — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Paras Defence and Space Technologies via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Paras Defence and Space Technologies is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

