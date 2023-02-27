scorecardresearch
Fabindia shelves $482 million IPO due to rough market conditions

“The decision to withdraw was taken as the current market conditions were not seen to be conducive for listing,” Fabindia said in a statement on Monday.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
Fabindia IPO
Fabindia becoming the latest company to shelve listing plans as interest rate worries pressure stock markets. (Photo source: Reuters)

Indian apparel retailer Fabindia said it has withdrawn its 40 billion rupee ($482.43 million) initial public offering (IPO) due to rough market conditions, becoming the latest company to shelve listing plans as interest rate worries pressure stock markets.

Fabindia had planned the IPO with a fresh issue of shares worth 5 billion rupees and a sale of up to 25.1 million in existing shareholders’ stock.

(More details are awaited.)

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 11:30 IST