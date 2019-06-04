Bharti Airtel’s Africa arm to proceed with initial public offering; looks to raise $750 million

By: |
Published: June 4, 2019 9:49:59 AM

The telecom company looks to raise $750 million which it will deploy in reducing the debts.

India’s third largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel said that its Africa subsidiary intends to go ahead with an initial public offering for listing on the London Stock Exchange, the company announced in a BSE filing. With this, the telecom company looks to raise $750 million which it will deploy in reducing the debts, it further said. The company is also eyeing to list Airtel Africa on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The mobile service provider had earlier submitted a registration document to the UK Financial Conduct Authority for approval. Airtel Africa had revealed its plan for going public early in 2018.

Currently operational in 15 African countries, Bharti Airtel has over 9.9 crore users spread across three African regions primarily. Out of Nigeria; East Africa, and the rest of Africa, Nigeria brings most of the profits for the company and also accounts to half of the company’s EBITDA and 40% of its total revenue. Speaking on the recent quarterly results, Airtel Africa MD and CEO had said that Africa growth story remains strong as the company has reported a 12% revenue growth for the full year. The company also reported a spike in the traffic growth of 73%. Airtel had ventured into Africa business about nine years ago.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Africa has posted its quarterly results and said that it is making more money per user now. With an increase in average revenue, the telecom is now getting Rs 123 per user at an average. However, the same is still not at par with the sustainable level in the telecom business, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, Gopal Vittal had earlier said. Bharti Airtel’ rival Reliance Jio, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani, garners an average of a little over Rs 126 per user.

According to Bharti Airtel’s recent quarterly release, Sunil Bharti’s telecom company has over 40 crore users across 16 countries. Airtel’s various services include telecom operations in India, South Asia and Africa, digital TV services and Airtel business. The company has 38 crore subscriptions for its telecom services alone.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Ipo News
  4. Bharti Airtel’s Africa arm to proceed with initial public offering; looks to raise $750 million
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition