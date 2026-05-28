After a brief pause in primary market activity, the upcoming week is set to see a new mainboard IPO opening for subscription. Hexagon Nutrition will open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 5.

Ahead of opening the issue, let’s take a look at the key details investors need to understand of this upcoming IPO from the price band and business model to the structure of the issue and global operations.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Dates and price band

Hexagon Nutrition’s IPO will open for subscription on Friday, June 5, 2026, and close on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 42 to Rs 45 per equity share. Investors can apply for a minimum of 333 shares and in multiples of 333 shares thereafter.

The anchor investor bidding process will take place on June 4, one day before the public issue opens.

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO: What is the size of the IPO?

The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), which means the company itself will not receive the proceeds from the issue.

The offer consists of up to 3.08 crore equity shares being sold by existing shareholders, aggregating up to nearly Rs 138.87 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The selling shareholders include promoter and promoter group entities.

Since this is an OFS, the money raised from the issue will go to the selling shareholders instead of the company.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: What exactly does Hexagon Nutrition do?

Hexagon Nutrition operates in the nutrition and food fortification space. The company works across different segments including wellness nutrition products, clinical nutrition products, vitamin and mineral premixes and public health nutrition solutions.

One of its major businesses involves supplying customised vitamin and mineral premixes to large Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies in India and overseas.

The company also supplies Micronutrient Powders (MNPs) and Ready-to-Use Foods (RUFs) under various United Nations-supported nutrition programmes.

According to the company, it exports products to more than 75 countries.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Global presence remains a key area

Hexagon Nutrition has gradually expanded its overseas presence over the years.

The company currently operates through regional distributors across Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East. It also has overseas offices in South Africa, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong.

Its business model is spread across both consumer-focused nutrition products and institutional nutrition programmes linked to food fortification and healthcare initiatives.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: How will the IPO shares be allocated?

The IPO follows the book-building process under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations.

A large portion of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Meanwhile separate allocations have also been placed for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

Retail investors will have access to at least 35% of the issue size.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Where will the shares be listed?

The company plans to list its shares on both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE.

For the IPO process, NSE will act as the designated stock exchange.

Once listed, investors will closely monitor the company’s financial performance, export growth and demand trends in the nutrition sector.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Key players of the issue

The Book Running Lead Managers to the issue are Cumulative Capital and Catalyst Capital Partners.

Disclaimer: Investment in the primary market involves a high degree of risk. The details provided regarding the Hexagon Nutrition IPO, including the price band, structure, and business model, are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute a buy, sell, or hold recommendation. Prospective investors should review the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) carefully and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor to assess suitability before making any financial commitments. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.