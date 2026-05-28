Hexagon Nutrition IPO opens on June 5: 7 must-know details for investors
Hexagon Nutrition IPO opens on June 5 with a price band of Rs 42-45 per share. Here are the key details investors should know about the IPO size, business model, dates and global operations before subscribing.
After a brief pause in primary market activity, the upcoming week is set to see a new mainboard IPO opening for subscription. Hexagon Nutrition will open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 5.
Ahead of opening the issue, let’s take a look at the key details investors need to understand of this upcoming IPO from the price band and business model to the structure of the issue and global operations.
Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Dates and price band
Hexagon Nutrition’s IPO will open for subscription on Friday, June 5, 2026, and close on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
The company has fixed the price band at Rs 42 to Rs 45 per equity share. Investors can apply for a minimum of 333 shares and in multiples of 333 shares thereafter.
The anchor investor bidding process will take place on June 4, one day before the public issue opens.
Hexagon Nutrition IPO: What is the size of the IPO?
The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), which means the company itself will not receive the proceeds from the issue.
The offer consists of up to 3.08 crore equity shares being sold by existing shareholders, aggregating up to nearly Rs 138.87 crore at the upper end of the price band.
The selling shareholders include promoter and promoter group entities.
Since this is an OFS, the money raised from the issue will go to the selling shareholders instead of the company.
Hexagon Nutrition IPO: What exactly does Hexagon Nutrition do?
Hexagon Nutrition operates in the nutrition and food fortification space. The company works across different segments including wellness nutrition products, clinical nutrition products, vitamin and mineral premixes and public health nutrition solutions.
A large portion of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Meanwhile separate allocations have also been placed for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).
Retail investors will have access to at least 35% of the issue size.
Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Where will the shares be listed?
The company plans to list its shares on both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE.
For the IPO process, NSE will act as the designated stock exchange.
Once listed, investors will closely monitor the company’s financial performance, export growth and demand trends in the nutrition sector.
Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Key players of the issue
The Book Running Lead Managers to the issue are Cumulative Capital and Catalyst Capital Partners.
Disclaimer: Investment in the primary market involves a high degree of risk. The details provided regarding the Hexagon Nutrition IPO, including the price band, structure, and business model, are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute a buy, sell, or hold recommendation. Prospective investors should review the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) carefully and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor to assess suitability before making any financial commitments. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.