Infosys to buy shares at 25% premium to current price; approves Rs 9,200 buyback plan

Updated: Apr 14, 2021 4:34 PM

This is the third buyback announced by Infosys in a space of five years.

InfosysInfosys today approved a share buy back. (Image: REUTERS)

Software services behemoth Infosys today said that its board has approved a Rs 9,200 crore buyback of equity shares from the open market. The company will buy back shares at a maximum Rs 1,750 apiece, a premium of 25% on the current market price of Rs 1,398 apiece, TV reports said while the official release is awaited. The buyback announcement came along with the financial results of the company where it reported a jump in net profit to Rs 5,076 crore in the January-March quarter, up from Rs 4,321 crore in the same period last year.

This is the third buyback announced by Infosys in a space of five years. Earlier in December 2017, the company completed a buyback of 11.3 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 1,150 per share for Rs 13,000 crore. In August 2019, Infosys bought back 11.05 crore shares for an average Rs 757.38 per equity share under its Rs 8,260 crore buyback offer. So far this year Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro have completed their share buybacks.

