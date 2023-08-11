Indian shares set to open flat as cooling US inflation offsets domestic concerns

Indian shares are set for a muted start on Friday, as optimism over moderating U.S. inflation offset near-term domestic price concerns.

India’s GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.05% at 19,550 at 8:15 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities edged higher overnight after data showed that U.S. consumer price inflation moderated in July, bolstering hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve is near the end of its rate-hiking cycle. Asian markets were subdued.

Also Read Rupee leans on RBI policy, US inflation for pickup in volatility

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India held key rates steady as expected. Governor Shaktikanta Das said there could be substantial rise in headline inflation in the near-term and raised retail inflation forecast for fiscal 2024, citing pressure from food prices.

In the ongoing July-September quarter, it now sees inflation at 6.2%, significantly higher than the 5.2% earlier forecast.

The RBI also asked banks to set aside a larger part of incremental deposits under the cash reserve ratio (CRR), to mop-up excess liquidity.

Also Read Trade settlement in rupee gains pace with neighbouring countries

Both the Nifty and Sensex declined on Thursday, dragged by financials and consumer stocks. The bluechips have been little changed for the week, after logging losses in the previous two weeks.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian equities for the second straight session on Thursday, adding 3.31 billion rupees ($39.98 million) of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought 7.04 billion rupees of equities, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).