scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Indian shares set to open flat as cooling US inflation offsets domestic concerns

India’s GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.05% at 19,550 at 8:15 a.m. IST.

Written by Reuters
stock market (1)
In the ongoing July-September quarter, it now sees inflation at 6.2%, significantly higher than the 5.2% earlier forecast. (File Photo)

Indian shares are set for a muted start on Friday, as optimism over moderating U.S. inflation offset near-term domestic price concerns.

India’s GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.05% at 19,550 at 8:15 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities edged higher overnight after data showed that U.S. consumer price inflation moderated in July, bolstering hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve is near the end of its rate-hiking cycle. Asian markets were subdued.

Also Read
Also Read

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India held key rates steady as expected. Governor Shaktikanta Das said there could be substantial rise in headline inflation in the near-term and raised retail inflation forecast for fiscal 2024, citing pressure from food prices.

In the ongoing July-September quarter, it now sees inflation at 6.2%, significantly higher than the 5.2% earlier forecast.

The RBI also asked banks to set aside a larger part of incremental deposits under the cash reserve ratio (CRR), to mop-up excess liquidity.

Also Read

Both the Nifty and Sensex declined on Thursday, dragged by financials and consumer stocks. The bluechips have been little changed for the week, after logging losses in the previous two weeks.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian equities for the second straight session on Thursday, adding 3.31 billion rupees ($39.98 million) of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought 7.04 billion rupees of equities, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

More Stories on
Market

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 08:44 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS