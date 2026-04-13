ICICI Prudential AMC, the second biggest fund house of India in terms of managed assets, reported a 24.43% year-on year growth in net profit — from 2,651 crore to Rs 3,298 crore – in FY26 on Monday. In the fourth quarter, it recorded a net profit of Rs 763 crore – a yoy rise of 10.4%. However, sequentially the profit fell 17% due to market volatility. The AMC also announced a a dividend of Rs 12.4 per share.

The fund house’s quarterly average assets under management at Rs 11.05 lakh crore was the second highest in the industry at 13.5%. The fund house had a 13.7% share in active schemes of the industry and the highest in industry market share of 14.2% in equity assets of the mutual fund industry, managing a unique customer base of 17 million compared to 14.6 million in FY25.

Net sales

The net sales of the fund house in equity schemes recorded a reduction from Rs 4.87 lakh crore in FY25 to Rs 4.59 lakh crore in FY26. However, the Q4 sales recorded an increase on a YoY basis from Rs 1.05 lakh crore in FY25 to Rs 1.24 lakh crore in FY26.

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The AMC also recorded substantial growth in its alternates operations, where its quarterly average AUM stood at Rs 72,995 crore as of Q4FY26. The biggest share of alternates pie was contributed by assets under advisory (Rs 29,134 crore), while alternate investment funds and portfolio management operations contributed Rs 26,827 crore and 17,033 crore, respectively.

The fund house also launched two SIF schemes during the year whose AUM stood at Rs 1,896 crore as of March 2026.

The company shared that it will distribute a dividend of Rs 12.4 per share for Q4FY26 to its investors. In terms of stock options, the AMC granted 0.19 million units to its eligible employees in FY26, compared to 0.78 million units granted in FY25.