HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 20 pc to Rs 12,594 cr

The country’s largest private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 10,443.01 crore for the January-March period a year ago and Rs 12,698.32 crore in the preceding December quarter.

Written by PTI
Its overall income on a standalone basis grew to Rs 53,850 crore compared to Rs 41,086 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20.60 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12,594.47 crore for the March 2023 quarter.

For FY23, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 45,997.11 crore against Rs 38,052.75 crore in FY22.

On a standalone basis, the bank reported a 19.81 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 12,047.45 crore.

The overall provisions for loan losses and other aspects stood at Rs 2,685.37 crore for the reporting quarter against Rs 3,312.35 crore a year ago.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.12 per cent at the end of March from 1.17 per cent a year ago and 1.23 per cent in December 2022.

First published on: 15-04-2023 at 14:09 IST

