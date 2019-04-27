Govt favours a ban on cryptocurrencies to protect investors

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 6:04:47 AM

The panel suggested that the government should launch a campaign to discourage people from buying digital currencies and stop advertisements by VC intermediaries.

cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency ban, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Investor Education and Protection Fund, market, economyThe IEPF, which is part of the MCA, is for promotion of investor awareness and protection of investor interest.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has favoured a ban on crypto currencies, with its investor protection arm, Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority, pitching for the policy change. “What I am saying is when it comes to investor protection, we have to take a stand against certain things, whether it is a ponzi scheme. And we think that crypto currency is a ponzi scheme and it should be banned,” CEO of IEPF Authority Anurag Agarwal told reporters.

The IEPF, which is part of the MCA, is for promotion of investor awareness and protection of investor interest. Agarwal, who is also a joint secretary in the MCA, said that the IEPF Authority will soon come out with an app that will allow citizens to report issues which they feel need to be investigated by the MCA. The app is expected to be launched next month.

In 2017, a panel, formed by the finance ministry to suggest measures to deal with virtual currencies (VCs), had recommended the government to take immediate steps to stop use of VCs such as bitcoins to protect people from potential frauds and curb money laundering. Unprecedented increase in value of VCs like bitcoin in the past one year can expose people to huge financial risks, the blame of which will ultimately land at the door of the government.

The panel suggested that the government should launch a campaign to discourage people from buying digital currencies and stop advertisements by VC intermediaries. In April 2018, the Reserve Bank of India directed banks and financial institutions to stop all banking activities and financial transactions with crypto currency exchanges.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Govt favours a ban on cryptocurrencies to protect investors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition