A new version of the American Eagle Silver Coin, a hugely popular investment option among both investors and collectors, is being released. The American Eagle 2026 One Ounce Silver Proof Coin will be available for sale on February 26, 2026, at 12 noon (ET). The price of the 2026 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin has been fixed at $173.

Each coin contains exactly 1 troy ounce (31.103 grams) of.999 fine silver, which is 99.9% pure silver and about as pure as it gets in the bullion market. The coin is 40.6 mm (1.598 inches) in diameter and 2.98 mm (0.1173 inches) thick, giving it a robust feel that represents its excellence.

When shopping for a silver eagle bullion coin, you will encounter three main finishes: bullion, proof, and burnished.

But what does not go well with buyers is the price differential. The American Eagle Silver Coins are priced significantly higher than the market price for 1-ounce physical silver.

Silver in the international markets trades around $90, but the American Eagle 2026 One Ounce Silver Proof Coin will be available at $173, a huge premium of about 92% to its spot price.

As of early February 2026, standard American Silver Eagle coins in Brilliant Uncirculated condition are trading from $95 to $165, with daily fluctuations due to the volatile silver market.

The significant price differential could be largely due to the coin’s status as the most popular silver bullion product in the world, as well as the U.S. Mint’s official backing. The U.S. Mint’s credibility ensures the American Silver Eagle’s authenticity, which leads to increased baseline premiums.

Higher prices of Silver Eagle coins ultimately depend on the year of manufacture, mint mark and how much it appeals to bullion investors primarily seeking silver exposure or collectors interested in numismatic value.

American Eagle Silver Proof Coins are collector versions of the United States Mint American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins. They are only available in the one-ounce size. This American Eagle Silver Proof Coin is minted at the West Point facility and bear the “W” mint mark.

It is easy to identify the coin from its features and specifications. The obverse (heads) design is Adolph A. Weinman’s (1870-1952) full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. This latest rendition, with its original curve structure and text, was completely re-sculpted in 2021 in an effort to capture the artist’s original intent and includes the addition of Weinman’s traditional artist mark. This reverse (tails) design depicts a single eagle coming for a landing, carrying an oak branch as if to add it to a nest.

Introduced in 1986, the popular and now-iconic United States Mint American Eagle Silver Proof Coins are collector versions of the investment-grade American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins. These popular silver collectibles are struck at the United States Mint at West Point and have the “W” mint mark.

American Eagle Bullion Coins provide investors with a convenient and cost-effective way to add a small amount of physical gold, silver, platinum, or palladium to their investment portfolios. The gold bullion coins are available in four sizes: one ounce, one-half ounce, one-quarter ounce, and one-tenth ounce. The silver, platinum, and palladium bullion coins are available in the one-ounce size.

The U.S. Mint does not sell American Eagle Bullion Coins directly to the public. U.S. Mint bullion coins are widely available both online and physically from a variety of coin and precious metal dealers. To purchase, the U.S. Mint recommends using your preferred Web search engine to find a local or national coin and precious metal dealer that fits your needs.

The Eagle Coins price today for the 2018 1-ounce American Silver Eagle Coin on February 25 is around $107.28, with some websites offering 100 coins between $9,445.99 and $11,232.88. The price variations for the coins on different websites may be due to the existence of different versions.