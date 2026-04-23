Netflix on Thursday (April 23) said that it approved a fresh $25 billion share buyback program. This development signals a renewed focus on returning capital to shareholders after stepping away from a potential $72 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery assets.

The announcement boosted investor sentiment, with Netflix shares rising about 1.5% in premarket trading. It has also signalled confidence in the company’s long-term cash flow generation, even as it continues to invest heavily in content and platform expansion.

The newly authorized buyback adds to an earlier program approved in December 2024 and comes with no expiration date. As of March end, Netflix still had approximately $6.8 billion remaining under its previous repurchase plan. The decision marks a clear pivot toward capital returns, even as the company continues to invest heavily in content and growth initiatives.

Shift after abandoned acquisition

This move from Netflix follows its withdrawal from a high-profile bid to acquire assets from Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal that could have significantly reshaped the media landscape.

Expansion into AI, gaming and pricing strategy

As part of its growth push, Netflix has rolled out several initiatives: Acquisition of actor Ben Affleck’s AI-focused film-tech venture, InterPositive. Subscription price increases in the U.S. market and launch of a gaming app that is made for children.

These moves show Netflix’s strategy to diversify revenue streams and deepen user engagement.

Focus on advertising and Live content

Analysts expect Netflix to focus on scaling its ad-supported subscription tier, along with expanding into live programming and sports content—segments seen as critical for long-term growth.

The company is positioning advertising as a key revenue driver as it competes in an increasingly crowded streaming market.

Leadership transition and outlook

This development comes shortly after Netflix issued a cautious outlook for the second quarter. Adding to the transition phase, co-founder and chairman Reed Hastings is set to step down in June. Despite the softer forecast, Netflix has reiterated plans to invest around $20 billion this year in films and television content.