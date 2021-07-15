Fund managers lap up newly listed cos; Sona Comstar, KIMS, Dodla Dairy most bought stocks in June

Newly listed shares including Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), and Dodla Dairy were some of the most bought stocks by mutual fund houses in June.
Newly listed shares including Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), and Dodla Dairy were some of the most bought stocks by mutual fund houses in June. While Sona Comstar was the top buy among midcap shares, Dodla Dairy and KIMS were the most bought smallcap stocks, data sourced by ICICI Direct showed. Another debutant Shyam Metalics and Energy was also among the stocks purchased by fund managers. 5 new stocks were listed on the stock exchanges last month, all have risen over their IPO price since listing.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings
Total fund house purchases: 728 lakh equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore
-SBI Mutual fund – 201 lakh shares worth Rs 689 crore
-HDFC AMC – 19 lakh shares worth Rs 65 crore
-Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC – 85 lakh shares worth Rs 291 crore
-Axis Mutual fund – 167 lakh shares worth Rs 571 crore
-Mirae AMC – 103 lakh shares worth Rs 352 crore
Krishna Insitute of Medical Sciences
Total purchases: 91 lakh shares worth Rs 863 crore
-HDFC AMC – 12 lakh shares worth Rs 117 crore
-ICICI Prudential AMC – 9 lakh shares worth Rs 83 crore
-Nippon AMC – 9 lakh shares worth Rs 83 crore
-Axis Mutual fund – 15 lakh shares worth Rs 138 crore
-Mirae AMC- 24 lakh shares worth Rs 224 crore
Dodla Dairy
Total purchases: 57 lakh shares worth Rs 328 crore
-SBI Mutual fund – 43 lakh shares worth Rs 246 crore
Shyam Metalics and Energy
Total purchases: 43 lakh shares worth Rs 159 crore
-Kotak Mahindra AMC – 17 lakh shares worth Rs 64 crore
India Pesticides
-SBI AMC – 22 lakh shares worth Rs 65 crore
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.