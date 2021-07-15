Fund managers lap up newly listed cos; Sona Comstar, KIMS, Dodla Dairy most bought stocks in June

Mutual fund managers bough newly listed midcap, smallcap stocks in June. (Image: REUTERS)

Newly listed shares including Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), and Dodla Dairy were some of the most bought stocks by mutual fund houses in June. While Sona Comstar was the top buy among midcap shares, Dodla Dairy and KIMS were the most bought smallcap stocks, data sourced by ICICI Direct showed. Another debutant Shyam Metalics and Energy was also among the stocks purchased by fund managers. 5 new stocks were listed on the stock exchanges last month, all have risen over their IPO price since listing.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Total fund house purchases: 728 lakh equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore

-SBI Mutual fund – 201 lakh shares worth Rs 689 crore

-HDFC AMC – 19 lakh shares worth Rs 65 crore

-Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC – 85 lakh shares worth Rs 291 crore

-Axis Mutual fund – 167 lakh shares worth Rs 571 crore

-Mirae AMC – 103 lakh shares worth Rs 352 crore

Krishna Insitute of Medical Sciences

Total purchases: 91 lakh shares worth Rs 863 crore

-HDFC AMC – 12 lakh shares worth Rs 117 crore

-ICICI Prudential AMC – 9 lakh shares worth Rs 83 crore

-Nippon AMC – 9 lakh shares worth Rs 83 crore

-Axis Mutual fund – 15 lakh shares worth Rs 138 crore

-Mirae AMC- 24 lakh shares worth Rs 224 crore

Dodla Dairy

Total purchases: 57 lakh shares worth Rs 328 crore



-SBI Mutual fund – 43 lakh shares worth Rs 246 crore

Shyam Metalics and Energy

Total purchases: 43 lakh shares worth Rs 159 crore

-Kotak Mahindra AMC – 17 lakh shares worth Rs 64 crore

-SBI AMC – 22 lakh shares worth Rs 65 crore