The FII outflows from Indian equity markets continue. Foreign portfolio investors net sold Rs 42,927 crore worth of equities in the first week of June alone. Experts believe a convergence of global capital rotation toward artificial intelligence opportunities and a sharply weaker rupee continued to erode the investment case for India.

The week’s outflows take total FPI selling in 2026 to Rs 2.67 lakh crore exceeding the full-year figure of Rs 1.66 lakh crore recorded in 2025, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.

The scale of the exit is significant: India is no longer just facing a pullback, it is absorbing a structural reallocation of global money.

Depreciating rupee adds to loss

For a dollar-denominated investor, Indian equities are now a losing proposition on two counts. The rupee has fallen nearly 6% this year and around 10% over the past 12 months, sliding from the mid-80s to roughly 95.50 against the US dollar, despite Reserve Bank of India interventions.

The rupee is central to the story. When a foreign investor buys Indian shares, the final return is not only about whether the stock rises. It is also about what happens to the rupee. If the currency weakens, dollar returns get hit.

This creates a difficult loop. Equity outflows put pressure on the rupee. A weaker rupee then makes Indian equities less attractive for dollar investors.

SpaceX IPO drives liquidity wave: Analysts

“Apart from higher US yields and dollar strength, global investors are also reallocating capital towards some of the largest technology and AI-related public market opportunities currently emerging globally,” Rajesh Singla, Founder of Alpha AMC told PTI.

The upcoming SpaceX IPO and anticipated capital market activity around leading AI companies, he noted, are drawing significant global liquidity, creating a temporary but sharp rotation away from emerging markets including India.

Reuters reported that SpaceX’s IPO is expected next week, with the company aiming to raise $75 billion at a valuation of $1.75 trillion, making it one of the biggest listings being watched by global investors.

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That does not mean AI alone is responsible for the FPI selloff in India. It is better read as one part of a larger rotation. India is facing rupee pressure, high oil-related macro risks, and concerns over earnings growth.

How the year has unfolded

FPIs have been net sellers in every month of 2026 except February, when a brief Rs 22,615 crore inflow, the largest in 17 months raised hopes of a reversal.

However the position of FPIs switched quickly following the initiation of a larger war between Iran and the alliance of US-Israel. March saw a record single-month outflow of Rs 1.17 lakh crore. April brought Rs 60,847 crore in net selling.

May added another Rs 32,963 crore. June is already on track to extend the streak.

RBI, policymakers jump in to encourage investment

The government and RBI have moved to attract overseas capital, but the most immediate policy push is in the bond market.

The government has announced tax exemptions on interest income, long-term capital gains and short-term capital gains for foreign investors in government securities, along with expansion of the Fully Accessible Route for certain government securities.

A note published by the government earlier this week said that the measures are aimed at attracting stable long-term foreign capital, deepening the G-Sec market and strengthening India’s debt market.

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RBI also kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% on June 5 and announced steps to support the rupee, including concessional forex swaps and compensation to banks for hedging costs on three-year and five-year foreign currency non-resident deposits.

There is already a small but important contrast between equity and debt flows. While FPIs sold Indian equities in the first week of June, they invested over Rs 2,600 crore in debt through the Fully Accessible Route, taking the total to Rs 17,230 crore so far in 2026, according to PTI.

These are meaningful interventions, but market strategists are cautious about their near-term impact. “A sustained revival in FPI inflows would depend on a moderation in the global AI-driven investment theme,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments told PTI.

“There are early signs of this happening. The sharp decline in the Nasdaq on June 5 indicates that the AI trade may be losing momentum. If the AI-driven rally cools and reverses, it could trigger a reversal in FPI outflows from India,” he added.