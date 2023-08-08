FII, DII data: FPIs sold shares worth Rs 1892 cr, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1080 cr on August 7, Monday

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 1,892.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 1,080.80 crore on August 7, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till August 7, 2023, FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 4,737.24 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 4,210.06 crore. In the month of July, FIIs bought shares worth net Rs 13,922.01 crore while DIIs sold equities worth net Rs 1,184.33 crore.

“Markets maintained their bullish stance for the second consecutive session, lifted by gains in pharma stocks as investors now anxiously await the RBI MPC outcome along with US Core inflation numbers, both of which are slated to be released on Thursday. The technical landscape can shift to positive if Nifty manages to trade above the 19757 mark. Nifty’s 200 DMA is at 18241 mark,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Also Read Rupee to weaken on dollar rally, RBI likely to intervene

On Monday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in green. The Nifty 50 surged 80.30 points or 0.41% to 19,597.30 and Sensex soared 232.23 points or 0.35% to 65,953.48. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty dipped 42 points or 0.09% to 44,837.50, Nifty PSU Bank tumbled 0.60% while Nifty Auto rose 0.41%, Nifty IT jumped 1.13%, Nifty Pharma soared 1.56% and Nifty Realty gained 0.58%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Divis Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life, Sun Pharma and LTIM while the losers were Britannia, Bajaj Auto, SBIN, Tata Motors and Axis Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors – foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.