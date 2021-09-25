Spices Board to hold special e-auction for cardamom on Sunday

The e-auction is schedule to take place at the Board’s e-auction center at Puttady in Idukki.

Spices Board said on Friday that it is organising a mammoth cardamom special e-auction in a single day on Sunday, September 26, as part of the 75 weeks long programme named ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th year independence celebrations.

The e-auction will bring together the spice community enabling the spice growers to connect with the spice traders in the country to participate in this largest e-auction of cardamom.

“This is a special e-auction apart from the regular scheduled e-auction to facilitate e-auction of 75,000 kg of small cardamom to commemorate the 75 glorious years of independence” said D Sathiyan IFS, Secretary, Spices Board.

“This auction will help the spice farming community by giving them an extra opportunity to sell their produce, besides it will increase the competitiveness leading to an increase in the price for their produce,” added the Secretary, Spices Board.

The e-auction is organised in unison with Vanijya Saptah, a series of events focusing on economic growth and promotion of exports by the Department of Commerce and Spices Board. A large number of exporters, trader community is expected to take part in this gigantic cardamom auction.

The e-auction will start in the morning and end on the same day.