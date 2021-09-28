Petrol and diesel price September 28: Petrol, Diesel price hiked today; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol rate on September 28 was hiked by 20 paise in the national capital while Diesel price was up for the fourth consecutive day.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol were hiked by oil marketing companies on Tuesday after more than three weeks while Diesel price was increased for the fourth consecutive day. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.39 per litre, up 20 paise from yesterday while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.57 per litre, an increase of 25 paise. Diesel price has increased by nearly 70 paise in four days. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.\
Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 107.47 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 97.21 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT factors in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.
Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune
-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 99.15 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.17 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 101.87 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.67 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 107.02 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.30 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 104.92 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.06 per litre
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.48 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.74 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 98.73 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.17 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.59 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.67 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.61 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.31 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 99.15 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.29 per litre
Crude Oil price
Crude oil prices cooled down on Tuesday morning after a five-day rally in prices. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $79.36 per barrel while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $75.36 a barrel.
