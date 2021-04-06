  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol and diesel price today 6 April 2021: Fuel prices unchanged; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

April 6, 2021 9:04 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on April 6 remains unchanged, Mumbai has the highest fuel price followed by Pune among metro cities.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaThe divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were unchanged today. The price of petrol and diesel has been the same for a week now after falling across major cities on March 30, 2021. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 90.56 per litre, diesel in the city was priced at Rs 80.87 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.98 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.98 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.96 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Currently, the base price of petrol is Rs 32.79 per litre followed by a freight charge of Rs 0.28 per litre. The dealer is charged 33.07 per litre for petrol to which Rs 32.90 per litre excise duty is added, along with dealer commission of Rs 3.69, and VAT of Rs 20.90 per litre. This makes the final price of petrol in Delhi Rs 90.56 per litre.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

  • Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.58 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.88 per litre
  • Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.75 per litre
  • Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.27 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.59 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.16 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.20 per litre
  • Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.33 per litre
  • Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.77 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.72 per litre
  • Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.14 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.57 per litre
  • Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.45 per litre

Crude Oil price slip

Crude oil prices slipped as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the globe and OPEC+ decided to increase output in the coming months. US WTI crude traded at $58.65 per barrel, down 4.6%. Brent crude was down 4.18% at $62.15 per barrel, according to Reuters. “Oil prices continued to slide overnight as third and fourth wave virus outbreaks in Europe and parts of Asia, notably India, have elevated lockdown concerns that continue to hit both spot and forward demand outlooks. And at this stage of the oil market recovery, COVID -19 resurgence is walking back investors thoughts of an oil supercycle down do a very wobbly monocycle on this bumpy road to recovery,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi.

