Petrol and diesel price today 29 June 2021: fuel rates hiked once again; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, here

June 29, 2021 8:31 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel rate on June 29 was hiked once again sending prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other metros to record highs.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaPetrol and diesel rates have been hiked twice so far this week. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of Petrol and Diesel were hiked once again by the oil marketing companies. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 98.81 per litre, an increase of 35 paise. Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.18 per litre today, up 28 paise since yesterday. Fuel prices have increased 32 times since May 4 and twice already this week. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 8.12, while diesel price has surged Rs 8.76 per litre since the rates started increasing. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 104.90 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 96.72 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 99.80 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.72 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 98.64 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.03 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 104.48 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.83 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 102.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.54 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 102.69 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.20 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 96.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.67 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 100.88 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.11 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 95.03 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.81 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 96.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.78 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil price slipped on Tuesday as covid-19 continues to hit future demand estimates. Brent crude August futures traded at $74.58 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate August futures were at $72.77 a barrel, according to Reuters.

