Petrol and diesel price today 25 March 2021: Fuel prices fall again in Mumbai, Delhi, other metro cities

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel fell for the second consecutive day on March 25. The price of petrol and diesel fell for the first time yesterday, across major cities, after having remained the same for three consecutive weeks. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 90.78 per litre while Diesel in the city was priced at Rs 81.10 per litre, down 21 paise and 20 paise, respectfully from yesterday. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 97.19 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 97.19 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 88.20 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.10 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.98 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.98 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.83 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.51 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.82 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.99 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.39 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.45 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 89.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.56 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.67 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.66 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.36 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.80 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.73 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.6c8 per litre

Crude Oil volatile

Crude oil prices have been volatile for last two days with the Suez Canal being brought to stand still with large number of cargo ships and oil tankers stranded. After surging higher, WTI Crude Oil settled at $59.91 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent Crude was trading at $63.27 a barrel. Both Brent and WTI had earlier surged ner 6% each.

“An unlikely course of events has come to the rescue of the oil market in the form of a wayward vessel. Oil rallied on the news of a giant ship blocking the Suez Canal, disrupting a primary supply chain conduit,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi. He added that with the weakness in oil prices, OPEC is likely to roll over the current production levels.