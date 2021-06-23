Petrol and diesel price today 23 June 2021: fuel rates unchanged; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, here

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked 28 times since May 4. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of Petrol and Diesel was left unchanged on Wednesday by oil marketing companies. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 97.50 per litre while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.23 per litre today. Fuel prices have been hiked 28 times since May 4, with the most recet hike yesterday. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 6.81, while diesel price has surged Rs 7.18 per litre since the rates started increasing. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 103.63 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 95.72 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. The rising prices have forced the cost of petrol to breach Rs 100 mark in seven states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 98.65 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.83 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 97.38 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.08 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 103.23 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.85 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 100.76 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.54 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 101.33 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.17 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 94.80 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.72 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 99.60 per litre; Diesel prices – 91.16 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 93.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.87 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 95.25 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.83 per litre

Crude Oil price

After a brief pause, crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday morning as US inventories declined. Brent crude futures traded at $75.23 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate August futures were up at $73.18 a barrel, according to Reuters.