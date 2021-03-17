  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol and diesel price today 17 March 2021: Rates remain unchanged; Check prices in Delhi, other cities here

By: |
Updated: Mar 17, 2021 9:15 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on March 17 remain unchanged. Petrol price in Delhi stood at Rs 91.17 while in Mumbai it was Rs 97.57 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaPetrol was the costliest in Mumbai on march 17. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel remained unchanged for the eighteenth consecutive day across major cities of the country. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 91.17 per litre while Diesel in the city was priced at Rs 81.47 per litre. Fuel prices were highest in Mumbai a Rs 97.57 per litre for Petrol.  Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest today at Rs 97.57 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 88.60 per litre. This massive divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. On Tuesday, the base price, paid by the dealer, was Rs 33.26 per litre. Freight charges of Rs 0.28 per litre were added to this. Excise Duty on petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 32.90 per litre while the average dealer commission was at Rs 3.69 per litre. VAT charges on petrol stood at Rs 21.04 per litre. This adds up to the current price of Petrol in Delhi.

Also Read: Diesel sales rise as economic activity picks up

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 93.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.45 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 91.35 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 84.35 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 97.21 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.90 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 94.22 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.37 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.86 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 89.38 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.91 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 87.73 per litre; Diesel prices – 81.17 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.73 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.17 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 89.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 82.05 per litre

Crude Oil slips again

Crude oil prices have extended their losses for this week. US WTI crude futures fell to trade at $64.75 a barrel. Brent crude, on the other hand, was down 0.2% to $68.29 per barrel. Prices have been slipping with worries emerging in Europe over vaccine rollout hitting fuel demand going ahead. Domestically, diesel sales rose 7.4% to 2.84 million tonnes in the first fortnight of March from a year earlier, preliminary industry data showed on Tuesday. “With the much improving economic outlook amid OPEC determination to have inventories draw is far from over. Still, as demand visibly increases and catch up with the sentiment, it will encourage OPEC and other oil producing-nation to ease production curbs,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi.

