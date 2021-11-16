Petrol and diesel price November 16: Rates steady for 12th day straight; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Crude oil price continued to move lower on Tuesday under expectations of higher supply and waning demand. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel have been left unchanged for the 12th day straight on Tuesday by Oil Marketing Companies. Last reduction in fuel price came on Diwali as center and state governments decided to cut taxes. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 103.97 per litre, while diesel in the capital city was retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre. Rates were reduced as center government cut excise duty on fuel and state governments trimmed VAT. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 109.98 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 94.14 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol price still sits above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 101.40 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.43 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 104.67 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.79 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 109.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.31 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 100.58 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.01 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 108.20 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.62 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 95.51 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.01 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 95.99 per litre; Diesel prices – 84.76 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 94.23 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.90 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 95.90 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.11 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil price continued to move lower on Tuesday under expectations of higher supply and waning demand. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $81.96 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $80.78 a barrel.