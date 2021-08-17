  • MORE MARKET STATS

NCDEX launches GUAREX, a price-based index

Updated: August 17, 2021 8:44 AM

The weightage of guar seed and guar gum refined splits in the index will be 63.43% and 36.57%, respectively, a statement issued by NCDEX said.

NCDEXNCDEX Guarex is a price-based index tracking the price movement in the futures contracts of underlying guar seed and guar gum refined splits on a real-time basis. (Photo source: Website)

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Monday launched the futures contract on NCDEX GUAREX, India’s first sectoral index in agri-commodities basket.

NCDEX Guarex is a price-based index tracking the price movement in the futures contracts of underlying guar seed and guar gum refined splits on a real-time basis.

The weightage of guar seed and guar gum refined splits in the index will be 63.43% and 36.57%, respectively, a statement issued by NCDEX said. The Exchange had launched the indicative or spot contracts for NCDEX GUAREX on July 5, 2021, disseminating the real-time values on its website.

