scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Gold Price Today, 26 June: Gold clocks gains, silver jumps on tension in Russia; gold resistance at Rs 69,520

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price in India on 26 June: Gold prices gained on a weaker US dollar and tensions in Russia, however, the possibility of interest rate hikes weighed on the metal’s appeal.

Written by Zoya Springwala
Gold Rate Today, Gold Price Today in India
U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% at $1,936.10 per ounce as spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,926.29.

Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold rate is trading higher on Monday, while the silver rate is up 1.12%. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold August futures were trading at Rs 58,445 per 10 grams, up Rs 138 or 0.24%. Silver July futures were trading higher by Rs 812 at Rs 68,895 per kg on MCX. 

Globally, the yellow metal prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Monday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar, although chances of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year to tame sticky inflation weighed on bullion’s appeal. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,926.29 per ounce U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,936.10 per ounce. 

Also Read

Gold to remain sideways

“Gold prices resumed trading on a positive note, with spot gold at Comex trading up by 0.25% at $1925 per ounce in the morning session. Gold edged higher as geopolitical uncertainty increased following an attempted mutiny by the Russian mercenary group Wagner, while investors weighed recessionary signals. The situation in Russia follows a tough week for investors as anxiety rose over recession fears after weak macro data boosted safe-haven demand.

Also Read

“We expect the short-term trend of the precious metal to remain sideways to moderately bearish, and market participants can adopt a sell-on-rise strategy. For the day, Comex spot gold rate has support at $1910 per ounce and resistance at $1950 per ounce. MCX Gold August future has support at Rs 58,850 per 10 gram and resistance at Rs 58,080 per 10 grams,” said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

Gold prices to remain volatile

Gold price and silver price witnessed high volatility last week and slipped for the second straight week on worries over likely further rate hikes from the U.S. Fed and a 50 basis point rate hike by the Bank of England. Hawkish comments by the Fed Chairman pushed gold and silver prices lower. However, downbeat U.S. flash manufacturing and services PMI data supported precious metals at lower levels. We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week, but fresh tensions in Russia could support prices. Gold has support at $1912-1900 while resistance is at $1935-1944. Silver has support at $22.45-22.30, while resistance is at $22.90-23.10. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 58,080-57,880, while resistance is at Rs 58,510, 58,650. Silver has support at Rs 67,550-67,120, while resistance is at Rs 68,940–69,520,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 10:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS