Gold Price Today, 14 July 2021: Gold reclaims Rs 48,000 despite subdued global cues; may rally up to Rs 48,375

Gold prices saw sharp movement after US CPI rose 0.9% in June

Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold prices in India were trading higher on Wednesday, even as yellow metal traded flat in global markets. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold August futures were trading Rs 86 or 0.18 per cent up at Rs 47,975 per 10 gram, as against the last close of Rs 47,889. MCX gold reclaimed Rs 48,000 soon after opening. MCX silver September futures were flat at Rs 69,087. In the previous session, silver futures settled at Rs 69,081 per kg. Globally, gold prices were subdued, weighed down by a firm dollar after data showed US consumer prices last month rose by the most in 13 years, with focus now shifting to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress, according to Reuters. Spot gold was flat at $1,806.07 per ounce, while US gold futures were 0.2 per cent down at $1,807.20 per ounce.

Rahul Gupta, Head of Research-Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services

The shoot-up in US inflation data was a surprise to the market, and pushed dollar higher. But now the focus is on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s two-day testimony. We expect Powell to reiterate a dovish stance, but the gold traders will refrain to place fresh bets before it. MCX Gold prices hit a high of 48071 levels yesterday but prices retraced to close at 47889 levels. An intraday break above 48100 will open targets of 48299/48375 levels for the counter. Areas around 47700 are support on dips for the day. Weakness below this level will see prices slip towards 47560/47500 levels again. However, until prices are trading above 46900, every dip is a buying opportunity for long term with target of 48500-49000.

Bhavik Patel, Senior Technical Research Analyst, Tradebulls Securities

Gold prices saw sharp movement after US CPI rose 0.9% in June. Gold prices still is struggling despite hotter than expected inflation data as in the short-term, rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to tighten interest rates sooner than expected. So we are expecting limited upside despite inflation running higher and not looking transitory. In MCX, support for gold comes at 47500 and resistance at 48300. Buy on dips is recommended with stoploss of 47500.

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades little changed near $1812/oz after a 0.2% gain yesterday. Gold is choppy as Fed’s monetary tightening expectations are countered by increased safe haven appeal for the metal. Support from rising virus cases and choppy equities are countered by weaker ETF interest and slack consumer buying. Gold may remain near $1800/oz amid mixed factors however firmness in US dollar may continue to weigh.

Amit khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities

Gold and Silver showing some profit booking in daily technical chart, Momentum indicator RSI also indicating same in daily chart, So traders are advised to create short position in Bullion’s near given resistance levels, traders should also focus important technical levels given below for the day

August Gold Support 1 – 47650, Support 2 – 47500, Resistance 1 – 48100, Resistance 2 – 48300

September Silver Support 1 – 68600, Support 2 – 68000, Resistance 1 – 69500, Resistance 2 – 70100

Sandeep Matta, Founder, TradeIT Investment Advisor

Amidst higher-than-expected US CPI data gold prices are holding bullish sentiments and manage to trade above $1800 an ounce level. Rising prices in the current scenario is a double-edged sword, it can support gold prices as the inflation hedge with a caveat which could force Fed to tighten the interest rates sooner than expected. Gold on MCX is also trading in a tight range where skilled traders are making money on both sides. Sideways consolidation is likely to continue until it sustains above 48000 levels.

Key level for GOLD AUG Contract – 47892

Buy Zone Above – 47707 for the target of 48068-48248

Sell Zone Below – 47875 for the target of 47760-47650

(The views in this story are expressed by the respective experts of research and brokerage firm. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their advice. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)