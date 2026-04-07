Crude oil continues to trade around the $110 per barrel mark. However, there is another factor that’s added to the volatility. The West Asia crisis has created a procurement rush for non-Middle Eastern oil, according to media reports,

Crude oil likely to see sharp volatility

High volatility is expected for oil prices yet again over recent developments in the prolonged West Asia crisis. Iran has rejected the US ceasefire plan and, in response, delivered its 10-point plan, part of which also includes a fee on ships transiting through the crucial waterway passage—the Strait of Hormuz.

BREAKING: Iran has delivered its highly anticipated "10-point" response to the US' "15-point peace plan."



Iran's 10-point plan includes:



1. Guarantee that Iran will not be attacked again

2. Permanent end to the war, not just a ceasefire

3. End to Israeli strikes in Lebanon

4.… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 6, 2026

In early Asian trade, Brent crude futures were quoted near the $111/bbl mark, while US crude, West Texas Intermediate, was trading around the $99/bbl level. US President Donald Trump on Monday gave Iran the deadline of Tuesday, 8 pm ET (5:30 AM, April 8 (IST)), to reopen the trade route or face major infrastructure strikes.

Strait of Hormuz crisis keeps oil prices elevated

As a part of its 10-point deal, Tehran has stated that the Strait of Hormuz would only be reopened if it was guaranteed that Tehran will not be attacked again, and the war will be put to a permanent end, not just a ceasefire.

Iran’s plan includes a fee of $2 million per ship transiting through the Hormuz route, which carries over 20% of the world’s global energy supplies. Tehran added that the fee would be split with Oman, stating that the pay would be used for reconstruction instead of reparations.

“Any credible signs of de-escalation could trigger sharp pullbacks, whereas a breakdown in talks or further escalation may push Brent back toward $120, particularly as tight physical markets continue to support deep backwardation,” said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Premium for US Crude jumps to all-time high

As oil supply remains disrupted, the spot premium (the extra amount buyers pay above the standard benchmark price) shot up to all-time highs over intensified competition between European and Asian refiners, Reuters said in a report citing sources.

In the spot market, premiums for WTI were between $30 and $40 per barrel, media filings reported. The report added that the jump in crude is driving up costs and fuelling losses for refiners on both continents, putting pressure on state-owned firms.

“Asian refiners, shut out of Middle Eastern supply, are bidding aggressively for every available Atlantic Basin barrel,” Reuters quoted Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, chief oil analyst at Rystad Energy, in a note dated April 3.

Markets still remain skeptical about Trump’s deadline, as the US President has previously vacillated on his stance multiple times.