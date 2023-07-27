scorecardresearch
Cipla stock jumps 9% today on strong Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold Cipla shares? Check target price

Cipla stock jumped today on solid Q1 performance. Nuvama and Choice have recommended ‘Buy’ and ‘Add’ ratings on the stock, respectively and have increased their target prices.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Cipla share price outlook
Cipla shares have jumped 14% in the last one month and 18% in the past one year. (Photo: Pixabay)

Cipla share price jumped 8.8% to Rs 1,163 today after the pharmaceutical major’s consolidated net profit grew 45% on-year to Rs 996 crore in the quarter ended June 2023. Revenue from operations rose 18% to Rs 6,329 crore. Nuvama and Choice have recommended ‘Buy’ and ‘Add’ ratings on the stock, respectively and have increased their target prices owing to better-than-expected Q1 results. Cipla stock has jumped 14% in the last one month and 18% in the past one year. 

Should you buy, sell or hold Cipla stock?

Nuvama: Buy – Target Price: Rs 1,265

“Despite limited period gRevlimid cash flow, Cipla has other growth drivers: i) India business growing steadily across channels; ii) albuterol, lanreotide, leuprolide in the US; iii) gAbraxane and gAdvair in the pipeline, wherein competition is likely to be limited; and iv) peptide, inhaler filings. Factoring in this, we are raising FY24/25E EPS by 4%/3%. We are also raising the target valuation to 27x (from 24x) due to its sticky revenue stream and easing sectoral headwinds. This along with rollover to Q1FY26E yields a target price of Rs 1,265 (Rs 1,110 earlier); ‘BUY’,” said analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Choice: Add – Target Price: Rs 1,211

“We understand that Cipla’s growth story for FY24-25 was premised on the: 1) Scaling up of its US formulations business across a complex portfolio and continued contribution from respiratory and peptide products on the back of new product launches; and 2) Margin expansion which will be driven by rising confidence across all geographies, 3) sustaining the performance of South Africa which is a high margin business. We improve our estimates for FY24-25 and expect Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 10.8%/16.8%/23.1% during FY23-FY25E. We value the stock based on FY25E EPS (22x) to arrive at a target price of INR 1,211 and maintain our ADD rating.,” said analysts at Choice.   

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 10:23 IST

