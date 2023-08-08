Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Muthoot Finance, IRFC among 134 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 17 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the red in the intraday trade on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 slipped 44.65 points or 0.23% to 19,552.65 and the BSE Sensex fell 130.32 points or 0.20% to 65,823.16. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty jumped 113.60 points or 0.25% to 44,951.10, Nifty Pharma gained 0.10% and Nifty PSU Bank soared 1.03% while Nifty IT slipped 0.07%, Nifty FMCG fell 0.52%, and Nifty Auto tumbled 0.45%. HDFC Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Gland Pharma, Zomato, Dixon Technologies (India), REC, Power Finance Corporation and SBI were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Action Construction Equipment, ADF Foods, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Albert David, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Micro Systems, Arvind, Aurobindo Pharma, Bal Pharma, Banco Products, Black Box, BEML, Birla Cable, BLS International Services, BSE, BIRLASOFT, Caplin Point Laboratories, Centum Electronics, Cipla, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, CSL Finance, Deep Industries, Den Networks, Dixon Technologies (India), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Elgi Rubber Company, Eris Lifesciences, Everest Industries, FDC, Foseco India, Genus Power Infrastructures, GE T&D India, Gujarat Industries Power Company, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Graphite India, Grasim Industries, Gufic Biosciences, Hisar Metal Industries, Hindprakash Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indian Bank, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Ind-Swift Laboratories, Ingersoll Rand (India), Inox Wind, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, ITD Cementation India, ITI, Inox Wind Energy, Jai Balaji Industries, Jash Engineering, J.Kumar Infraprojects, JTL Industries, Kennametal India, Kirloskar Brothers, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Kolte – Patil Developers, Kothari Petrochemicals, Kalyani Steels, The Karnataka Bank, Likhitha Infrastructure, L&T Technology Services, Lumax Auto Technologies, Manappuram Finance, MMP Industries, The Motor & General Finance, Mstc, Muthoot Finance, Natco Pharma, NBCC (India), Neuland Laboratories, NGL Fine-Chem, NIIT Learning Systems, NINtec Systems, Niraj Cement Structurals, NLC India, One Point One Solutions, Orient Cement, Paramount Communications, Patel Engineering, Peninsula Land, Power Finance Corporation, PTC India Financial Services, The Phoenix Mills, Pix Transmissions, PB Fintech, Poonawalla Fincorp, Railtel Corporation Of India, Rategain Travel Technologies, Raymond, REC, Religare Enterprises, Responsive Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Sah Polymers, Sahyadri Industries, Sakar Healthcare, Sandhar Technologies, Sanghi Industries, Sanghvi Movers, Sat Industries, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Sundaram Brake Linings, Supreme Industries, Syngene International, Talbros Automotive Components, TARC, TCPL Packaging, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, and Tilaknagar Industries were among the 134 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Ideaforge Technology, Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India, NIIT Learning Systems, Orissa Bengal Carrier, Accuracy Shipping, Bkm Industries, Brooks Lab, Godha Cabcon & Insulation, Goyal Aluminiums, Piramal Pharma, Sintex Plastics Technology, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Shree Ram Pro, Vaxtex Cotfab, Viji Finance, and Vinny Overseas were among 17 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

OnMobile Global, The Ruby Mills, Pansari Developers, Banco Products (I), Techindia Nirman, Gland Pharma, Celebrity Fashions, Paramount Communications, ADF Foods, DELPHI WORLD MONEY, Rategain Travel Technologies, Vipul, Ravinder Heights, Tainwala Chemical & Plastic (I), and Bayer Cropscience were among the volume gainers.