Cement – Q1FY22 Preview: Resilient performance expected in quarter

PAT intact despite cost rise; consensus earnings likely to be upgraded again; SRCM and UTCEM are top picks
While YoY as well as q-o-q comparison in Q1FY22e is not meaningful given the varying degree of lockdown/restrictions due to Covid, industry is expected to post ~45% y-o-y growth in volumes with almost stable Ebitda/te y-o-y on a reported basis. On a q-o-q basis, volumes are expected to be down ~20% q-o-q vs usual ~10% q-o-q decline, while average Ebitda/te may rise 8-9% q-o-q despite cost escalations. We expect average realisation to rise 5% q-o-q (Rs 230/te) and 2.6% y-o-y (Rs 130/te) and total cost/te to increase ~3% both q-o-q and y-o-y (Rs 120/te).
Consensus earnings are yet again likely to be upgraded given better-than-expected prices sustaining to date in seasonally weak monsoon necessitated by cost escalations. Our coverage universe FY22-23e Ebitda is 8-10% ahead of consensus. SRCM & UTCEM remain our top picks. We also like ACEM, JKCE and TRCL. Key risks: Lower demand/prices and any regulatory intervention.
Industry volumes expected to grow 45% y-o-y/decline 20% q-o-q during Q1FY22e to 85mnte with pan-India utilisation at ~70%. West and South regions are likely to lead volume growth on y-o-y basis on a low base. Similarly, non-trade demand is likely to be better on a y-o-y basis led by higher infrastructure demand. JKCE is likely to lead with ~70% y-o-y volume growth while UTCEM/ ACEM may see 50-55% y-o-y growth.
Average pan-India prices up 6% q-o-q during Q1FY22 led by 11% q-o-q rise in East and 6-7% q-o-q increase in South and West. Prices in North and Central regions are up 3-4% q-o-q. On a y-o-y basis, average pan-India prices are likely up ~2.5% y-o-y. Non-cement revenues including RMC, white cement/ putty, etc are likely to be down >30% q-o-q owing to Covid-induced restrictions.
Overall cost/te may increase ~3% both q-o-q and y-o-y as sharp increase in variable costs are likely to be partially offset by better cost efficiencies. Average domestic pet coke prices are up 11% q-o-q and 85% y-o-y, while imported coal prices are up 16% q-o-q and 60% y-o-y. Similarly, average diesel prices are up ~7% q-o-q and ~30% y-o-y.
Average Ebitda/te may rise 9% q-o-q (~Rs 100/te) and 2% y-o-y to Rs 1,353/te for our coverage universe. Ebitda growth is likely to be strong at 40-70% y-o-y for most companies under our coverage. TRCL is likely to lead with Ebitda/te of >Rs 1,600/te followed by SRCM and DALBHARA at ~Rs 1,500/te.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.