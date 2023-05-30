Nifty may test 18500-18700; Bank Nifty up move expected to continue, support placed 42600-43500 level

By Ajit Mishra

Markets have ended a 2-week-long consolidation phase in continuation to the prevailing trend and inched closer to their record high. Amid mixed global cues, continuous buying in sectors like banking, financials, auto and FMCG combined with a recovery in the IT pack and heavyweights like Reliance plays a crucial role in the sustainability of the trend. On the benchmark front, Nifty has crossed the hurdle at the 18,400 mark and currently trading at 18,598.65 levels. The broader indices continue to attract buying interest wherein the midcap index has made a new record high and smallcap is also catching up with the trend.

In the absence of any major event, global cues, especially the performance of the US markets, and earnings will continue to dictate the market trend. We have been observing that consolidation in the US markets causing intermediate volatility the world over including our markets so we need stability on that front, to maintain the positive tone else profit-taking may again pull the markets lower. As we’re seeing improved participation from across sectors, participants should maintain their focus on identifying which are leading in their respective sectors and utilise dip or pause to accumulate them.

As we’re inching towards the record high, traders should plan their positions accordingly and use dips to the support zone in the Nifty to add quality stocks. The same holds for the banking index, which is among the top performing sector, at present. Along with the key levels for indices, we have highlighted a list of stocks across the sectors, looking strong alongside a few weak structures too.

Nifty (CMP: 18,598.65)

Nifty has formed a higher base around 18,050 so we recommend continuing with the positive bias till it upholds this level. In case of a dip below that mark, the profit taking may extend to 17,850. On the higher side, we are eyeing the index to test the 18,500-18,700 zone.

Bank Nifty (CMP: 44,311.90)

The banking index has made a new record high, after spending nearly 2 weeks in a narrow range. We expect up move to continue with some intermediate consolidation. Meanwhile, the private banking counters would continue to outshine the PSU pack so traders should plan their positions accordingly. In the case of profit taking, the 42600-43500 zone would act as a strong support.

Stocks to Watch

Bullish – Axis Bank, Coal India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Power, M&M Fin

Bearish – CUB, Jindal Steel, Manappuram

(Ajit Mishra – SVP, Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Views expressed are author’s own.)