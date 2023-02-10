Adani Total Gas, Page Industries among 114 BSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 74 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell in trade on Friday, as Sensex dropped 0.27% or 152 points to trade at 60,654 while Nifty fell 45 points, giving up the 17,850 level. Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, SBI are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, SBI and HDFC Life with Adani Ports up 2.06%. The biggest laggards are HCL Tech, Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindustan Unilever, with HCL Tech down 2.86%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 74 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Surya Roshni, Taylormade Renewables, Vinny Overseas, WPIL, Virya Resources, Safari Industries (India), Rane Holdings, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Sonata Software, Starlineps Enterprises, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, KPIT Technologies, MPS, Ion Exchange (India), India Gelatine & Chemicals, G N A Axles, H.G. Infra Engineering, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Capri Global Capital, Britannia Industries, Blue Star, Cera Sanitaryware, Bharat Bijlee and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 114 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Xpro India, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, White Organic Retail, Techvision Ventures, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, S.P. Apparels, Shaily Engineering Plastics, PG Foils, Page Industries, Lux Industries, Mac Charles (India), Greenpanel Industries, Dollar Industries, Cosmo Ferrites, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Adani Total Gas and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 34 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Britannia Industries, ION Exchange (India), Bharat Bijlee, Safari Industries (India), The Anup Engineering, Rane Holdings, GNA Axles, KPIT Technologies, H.G. Infra Engineering, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Sonata Software, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, BF Investment among others.

Alternatively, 61 stocks including Page Industries, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Lux Industries, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Adani Green Energy, Xpro India, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Dollar Industries, Aarti Drugs, AksharChem India, Greenpanel Industries, Piramal Pharma, Panacea Biotec are at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers

Infosys, Reliance Industries, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and TCS are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.