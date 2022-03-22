52-week high, 52-week low: Vedanta, JK Paper, Linde India among 107 stocks to hit highs on BSE; 45 at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly one per cent up on Tuesday, recovering all the day’s losses

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly one per cent up on Tuesday, recovering all the day’s losses. Index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others helped the index to trade in green. So far in the day, the 30-share index has touched a day’s high of 57,625.91, and NSE’s Nifty 50 rose to 17,248.70. No stock on S&P BSE Sensex hit a new 52-week high or low in today’ trade.

In the afternoon deals, 107 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs on BSE. These include A.F. Enterprises, Century Plyboards, Greenpanel Industries, Housing Development & Infrastructure, Jindal Drilling & Industries, JK Paper, Linde India, Prashant India, Ugar Sugar Works, Vedanta, and Vishnu Chemicals, among others, rose to fresh 52-week highs on BSE. On the flip side, 32 scrips fell to their 52-week low levels on BSE. The marquee names were Castrol India, Dhani Services, Eureka Forbes, Future Enterprises, Future Retail, Gillette India, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Sansera Engineering, Suvidhaa Infoserve, and Windlas Biotech hit new 52-week lows.

On NSE, 45 stocks hit new 52-week highs and 18 fell to their respective 52-week lows on Tuesday. The stocks that hit 52-week high were Agri-Tech (India), Century Plyboards (India), Ganesh Housing Corporation, Gateway Distriparks, Genesys International Corporation, Greenpanel Industries, Jindal Drilling And Industries, Madras Fertilizers, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, Rajnandini Metal, Sejal Glass, Shankara Building Products, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation, and West Coast Paper Mills, among others.

On the contrary, the scrips that hit new 52-week lows on NSE include Akash Infra-Projects, Castrol India, Dhani Services, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, Future Supply Chain Solutions, and Krsnaa Diagnostics, among others.