After leading the market rebound for three straight sessions, technology stocks found themselves at the centre of a sharp sell-off on Wednesday. The reversal was swift and widespread, dragging the Nifty IT index down more than 1,600 points, or over 5%, in intraday trade.

At this hour, the Nifty IT index was trading below the 29,500 mark, making it one of the worst-performing sectoral indices of the day.

Let’s take a look at the key reasons why tech stocks are falling.

Rally loses steam as investors book profits

The key trigger behind today’s decline appears to be profit booking after a strong three-day run in technology shares.

IT stocks had seen a notable recovery in recent sessions after undergoing a prolonged correction earlier this year. Improved sentiment, attractive valuations and short covering helped the sector bounce back.

Nifty IT stock in red

TCS emerged as the biggest loser among large-cap IT names, falling around 8%. LTM was not far behind with a decline of about 7%. Persistent Systems, Coforge and Tech Mahindra dropped nearly 5% each, while Infosys and HCL Technologies slipped roughly 4%.

Mid-tier players like Mphasis fell around 3%, Wipro declined nearly 2%, while Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) also traded lower.

Growth concerns

While valuations have corrected significantly from their peaks, analysts believe the fundamental challenges facing the sector remain largely unchanged.

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said, “Fundamentally, nothing has changed when it comes to IT stocks. We all know that the entire IT sector has been facing pressure related to AI adoption and its deflationary impact on traditional IT services growth.”

According to him, most Tier-1 IT companies continue to guide for low single-digit growth in FY27, while many mid-sized firms are expecting only modest double-digit expansion. This has kept investors cautious despite recent buying interest.

He further noted, “I believe the recent rebound in the IT index was largely driven by a technical bounce, as we had witnessed a sharp correction in valuations. At present, valuations of many IT companies are trading below their long-term averages.”

Global technology sentiment turns cautious again

Weakness in global technology stocks also weighed on investor sentiment.

According to Kunal Bajaj, Research Analyst at Choice Institutional Equities, “The sharp correction in the Nifty IT index after a three-day rally appears to be largely driven by global risk-off sentiment following weakness in US technology stocks overnight, particularly amid renewed concerns around elevated AI-linked valuations and profit booking in large-cap tech names.”

Indian IT companies derive a significant portion of their revenue from overseas markets, particularly the United States. As a result, any weakness in global technology stocks often spills over into domestic IT counters.

“The stronger guidance from global software vendors reinforced confidence that enterprise technology spending remains resilient, which investors interpreted as an early indicator of a recovery in discretionary IT spending. However, after the sharp rally, valuations had turned relatively stretched in the near term, making the sector vulnerable to global profit booking,” said Bajaj.

AI opportunity

Artificial intelligence continues to dominate discussions around the future of the technology sector. However, analysts believe the financial benefits from AI adoption may take longer to materialise than many investors initially expected.

Agrawal also highlighted that Indian IT firms are actively adapting to the changing environment.

“Domestic IT companies are taking proactive steps to expand their total addressable market by partnering with global AI leaders and offering bundled AI-enabled solutions to their clients,” added Agrawal.

However, he cautioned that the earnings impact may not be visible immediately.

“I believe the benefits of these initiatives are more likely to be reflected in companies’ profit and loss statements beginning FY28 rather than FY27, which is still a few quarters away,” added Agarwal.

What investors need watch ahead

While analysts acknowledge the near-term challenges, they also believe AI could eventually create new growth opportunities for the industry.

Kunal Bajaj of Choice Institutional Equities said, “At a broader level, the market narrative around AI is gradually shifting from disruption risk to long-term opportunity for Indian IT services.”

He added that enterprises are increasingly viewing AI as a technology enabler that could expand spending on cloud, data, software engineering and digital transformation initiatives.

However, investors are still looking for stronger evidence of earnings growth before turning decisively positive on the sector.

He noted, “Consequently, despite improving medium-term structural prospects, investors remain cautious on near-term earnings visibility, which is likely contributing to the volatility seen in IT stocks after the recent rally.”

For now, a combination of profit booking, muted growth expectations, global technology weakness and uncertainty over the pace of AI monetisation appears to be driving the sharp correction in technology stocks.