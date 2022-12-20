Flying high! Domestic air passenger traffic jumps 11 per cent in November

Aviation sector was among the worst-hit sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic but the tide has changed. The domestic air passenger traffic is rising and the industry is gaining its lost momentum with daily domestic air traffic registering above 4 lakh passengers, a PTI report said. According to DGCA‘s latest data, in the month of November, the domestic carriers saw traffic of 116.79 lakh air passengers, which is higher than what was recorded in October at 114.07 lakh. November, in total, recorded the air passenger traffic at 105.16 lakh.

No-frills airlines Indigo carried more than half of the total domestic passengers at 65.01 lakh passengers in November while SpiceJet sealed its spot in the highest load factor at 92 per cent. Prock -Schauer, Indigo’s President, and COO, told PTI that the team managed to handle all the challenges and has been successful in facilitating a good passenger experience with consistency and proper operational planning for which the airline is known for.

Vistara, on the other hand, recorded 9.3 per cent domestic passenger traffic in November and carried 10.87 lakh flyers. Indigo reclaimed the first position of being the most punctual airline, with almost 92 per cent of its flight departure and arrival on time in all the major metropolitan airports, including, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

The data further stated that Air India along with AirAsia and Vistara, carried a total of 30.35 lakh passengers in November with a combined market share of 26 per cent. Air India’s market share in November reached 9.1 per cent, which was then followed by AirAsia India at 7.6 per cent, and Go First and SpiceJet, both at 7.5 per cent, reported PTI.