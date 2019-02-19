Bhitarkanika National Park, Odisha: Watch world’s largest white crocodiles! Complete travel guide

The park is home to more than 215 species of birds and is inhabited by the Giant salt-water Crocodiles and various other species like Water Monitor Lizard, King Cobra, and Indian Python. (PTI)

Are you on the lookout for offbeat places which boast of great zoological diversity or planning to embark on a wildlife tour? Opting for an all-inclusive Bhitarkanika tour package with breathtaking experience could be your destination this time!

The Bhitarkanika National Park is located in Odisha’s Kendrapara district which shares borders with famous Gahirmatha Beach and is surrounded by the Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary. The Bhitarkanika group of islands offer great beaches and exciting trails through the dense forests teeming with thrilling boat rides. Therefore, the park attracts tourists from all over the world. Planning a Bhitarkanika trip is thus recommended for tourists willing to make the most of their holidays.

Read on to check out the ultimate travel guide!

The Bhitarkanika National Park

Spread over an area of 672 square kilometers, the National Park consists of the Brahmani, Baitrani Delta, backwaters, estuaries, and creeks. This National park in Odisha boasts of the world’s second largest mangrove ecosystem. It is considered as one of the most impressive national parks in India. The park is home to more than 215 species of birds and is inhabited by the Giant salt-water Crocodiles and various other species like Water Monitor Lizard, King Cobra, and Indian Python.

World’s Largest White Crocodiles

In the year 1975, there were only 90 Crocodiles in this area. Now their count is 1,742. As hunting was strictly banned the number of deers also increased to about 5,000. This place has a distinction of housing 23 feet long crocodile. It also holds the Guinness World Record of owning a skeleton of 19.8 feet long estuarine crocodile. A museum and Hatchery has been developed at Dangmal to attract tourists.

Dominant Flora

Widely recognized for its rich biological diversity, the Bhitarkanika National Park boasts of great flora and fauna. It is home to a varied range of flora like Casuarinas, Sundari, Palas, Thespia, Zizphus, Teak, Bamboo, Babul, Salaia, Indigo bush, etc.

Dominant Fauna

Birds- Kingfisher, Sea Gull, Woodpecker, Brahminy Ducks, Wader, White Bellied Sea Eagle, Hornbill, etc.

Reptiles- Water Monitor Lizard, Yellow Monitor Lizard, Indian Monitor Lizard, Indian chameleon, Indian Python, Green Viper, Estuarine sea snakes, Sand Skink, Branded Kraits, Saltwater Crocodile, etc.

Mammals- Indian wild boars, Chital, Small Indian civet, Common Mongoose, Fishing Cats, Leopard Cat, Indian porcupine, Hyena, Jungle cat, Rhesus monkeys, etc.

Fishes- Mudskippers, Bhetki, Kantia, Acer fish, Pufferfish, Glassfish, etc.

Popular Tourist Places In and Around Bhitarkanika

Simlipal National Park

Garhimata Beach/ National Park

Shooting Tower

Silted Lotus Pond

Meadow Tower