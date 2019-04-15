India’s space plans: Modi-led Cabinet approves Phase 4 of GSLV programme

GSLV-F11 was the seventh flight carrying indigenously developed cryogenic upper stage. (PTI)

Approval has been given on Monday by the Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the ongoing GSLV continuation programme Phase-4. With this approval India’s GSLV programme will not only be sustained but will also help in the strengthening of capability and self-reliance in the launching of similar satellites for national requirements including next-generation navigation satellites, data relay communication satellites and interplanetary missions will be sustained.

The Phase 4 which consists of five GSLV flights during the period 2021-2024, has a financial requirement of Rs 2729.13 crore and includes the cost of five GSLV vehicles, essential facility augmentation, Programme Management, and Launch Campaign. Additional funds are required to fulfill the scope of the ongoing GSLV Continuation Programme.

Under this phase, the launch requirement of satellites for providing critical Satellite Navigation Services, Data Relay Communication for supporting the Indian Human spaceflight programme and the next interplanetary mission to Mars will be met.

With the homemade Cryogenic Upper Stage, GSLV has established itself as a reliable launch vehicle for communication, navigation, and meteorological satellites and also to undertake future interplanetary missions.

This Phase 4 is expected to meet the demand for the launch of satellites at a frequency up to two launches per year and increased participation by the Indian industry. And, all the operational flights are expected to be completed between the period 2021-24.

With the operationalization of the GSLV, the country has become self-reliant in the launching capability of 2 tonne class of satellites for communication & meteorological satellites. And it has also helped in enabling independent access to space for 2 tonne class of satellites to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Under the GSLV Continuation Programme total understanding of the highly complex cryogenic propulsion technology, which is a very important technological capability required for launching communication satellites to GTO has been achieved. This has opened up opportunities for the development of a high thrust Cryogenic engine & stage for the next generation launch vehicle i.e. GSLV Mk-lll.

Since 2003, two phases have been completed and the third phase is in progress expected to be completed by 2020-21. After the successful launch of GSLV-F11 last December, GSLV has successfully orbited 10 national satellites.

GSLV is Indian Space Research Organisation’s fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages. The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage. The second stage is equipped with a high thrust engine using liquid fuel. The cryogenic upper stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle. GSLV-F11 was the seventh flight carrying indigenously developed cryogenic upper stage.