IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states from September 12-16

Weather forecast from September 12-16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next four days in over a dozen of states namely Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh. In its latest bulletin, the weather department said that rainfall distribution and intensity were very likely to increase over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat State from Saturday (September 12).

The IMD said that isolated heavy falls are also very likely over these regions during the next 3-4 days. It also predicted moderate thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan, and Goa during the next 12 hours.

♦ Moderate thunderstorm, lightning at isolated places over East UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, MP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Telangana, Coastal AP, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Rayalseema, Konkan, Goa during next 12 h. pic.twitter.com/NbFb7oNUTc — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 12, 2020

For today, the department said that an off-shore trough at mean sea level ran from north Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast. “Under their influence: Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Northeast and adjoining East India. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is also very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and northeast India (mainly Assam and Meghalaya) during the next 3-4 days,” the IMD said.