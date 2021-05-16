  • MORE MARKET STATS
  4. Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates Mumbai braces for impact BMC shift 580 Covid-19 patients as a precautionary measure

By: |
Updated: May 16, 2021 10:35:23 am

Tauktae Cyclone Live Updates: The NDRF has formed 100 teams and they are being deployed in the coastal regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Tauktae Cyclone Live UpdatesIMD said said that the cyclone is likely to pass close to Mumbai and may cause heavy rainfall in the city. (Photo Source: IE)

Tauktae Cyclone Live Updates: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Tauktae is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. The weather department also said that the cyclone is likely to pass close to Mumbai and may cause heavy rainfall in the city. It will also cross the Gujarat coast by May 18. Considering the warning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shifted more than 500 Covid-19 patients to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai. As a precautionary measure, the BMC is also contemplating shutting down the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has increased the number of teams earmarked to undertake relief and rescue measures in the wake of impending Cyclone Tauktae. The NDRF has formed 100 teams and they are being deployed in the coastal regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness and asked states, central ministries, and agencies concerned to make sure that people are safely evacuated.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on Cyclone Tauktae:

    10:35 (IST)16 May 2021
    Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: NDRF to deploy 100 teams

    The National Disaster Response Force has increased from 53 to 100 the number of teams earmarked to undertake relief and rescue measures in the wake of impending Cyclone Tauktae. (PTI)

    10:33 (IST)16 May 2021
    Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: IMD said cyclonic storm Tauktae s intensified into a

    The IMD on Saturday night said the cyclonic storm Tauktae, the first to hit the Indian Coast this year, has intensified into a 'severe cyclonic storm' and is heading towards the coast of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (PTI)

    10:27 (IST)16 May 2021
    Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: BMC officials contemplating a possible shut down of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Officials are also contemplating a possible shut down of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as a precautionary measure because of IMD's announcement that the cyclone may pass close to the city on Sunday. (PTI)

    10:18 (IST)16 May 2021
    Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: Mumbai civic body moves 580 COVID-19 patients

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres in the city as a precautionary measure after India Meteorological Department warned that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city, a BMC official said on Sunday. (PTI)

