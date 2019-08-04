Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases stunning pictures of Earth, captured during India’s Moon mission 

Chandrayaan 2: The spacecraft used the L14 camera installed on-board to capture serene images of the Earth.

Chandrayaan 2 Earth Pictures: The moon-mission probe of ISRO on Sunday gave some very serene and beautiful pictures of mother Earth as seen from Space. In a series of tweets, the Indian Space Research Organisation shared pictures captured by Chandrayaan 2 using the on-board L14 camera. If everything goes as planned Chandrayaan 2 will serve as a milestone for the agency by exploring a region of the Moon which was never explored even by the most advanced countries. The spacecraft that ISRO launched on July 22 using its mammoth GSLV Mk III M-1, has done a fantastic job till now. The space probe of ISRO, Chandrayaan 2, launched to explore the south polar region of the Moon in order to collect data and samples of the uncharted territory and further examine the chances of presence of water in the craters of the Moon called its Dark side. Earlier, the data collected by ISRO’s first Moon-mission, Chandrayaan 1, suggested high possibility of presence water in the aforementioned region of Moon.

The Indian Space Agency, ISRO, on Sunday released the first set of pictures of mother Earth, in a series of tweets along with an approximately 10 seconds long slideshow, which was captured by Chandrayaan 2, the country’s second Moon mission launched on July 22 after the delay of a week due to a technical snag.

ISRO informed that the pictures were captured by L 14 camera onboard Chandrayaan 2. The pictures that have been shared by the space Agency, presents the Earth in different hues.

The tweets share by ISRO were captioned as “Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019” and the pictures that were shared were captured by the spacecraft between 1728 hours UT to 1734 hours UT. A total of 5 pictures were released, which showcased the serenity and calmness of the Blue Planet.

Notably, Chandrayaan 2 is set to make a soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon in the wee hours of September 7 and will create history if all goes well.