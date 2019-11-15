Now, inhale Oxygen in Delhi at just Rs 299! Oxygen bar opens for Delhiites choking with Air Pollution

Located inside Select City Walk Mall, at Saket, New Delhi, Oxy Pure offers pure oxygen starting at Rs 299, as per media reports. (Image – ANI)

Delhi air quality has already reached severe+ category. The rising global temperatures due to climate change can reverse two decades worth of health benefits. The city has been in a pollution filled haze for over a fortnight now. In the aftermath of the drop in temperature and stubble burning in areas of Punjab and Haryana, the AQI in Delhi has worsened. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called the city a gas chamber. Now a unique concept has emerged in the city battling with Air Pollution crisis, which is more of a commentary on the sad situation than a solution. Oxy Pure is a bar that was opened in May this year by Aryavir Kumar in Delhi’s Saket. It offers visitors pure oxygen for fifteen minutes. You can choose to order your oxygen in 7 different aromas. Spearmint, peppermint, cinnamon, orange, lemongrass, eucalyptus and lavender flavours are available.

Bonny Irengbam, head of the staff said that they provide oxygen with different aromas for a period of fifteen minutes. They do so by controlling the atmospheric pressure. The customer is given a tube through which flavoured oxygen is provided to them. A person is restricted to inhaling the particular oxygen once a day for the stipulated time frame.

The concept might be new in India but many countries have oxygen bars for recreational purposes and aromatherapy. The session hopes to displace harmful free radicals and neutralizes anaerobic infectious bacteria as well as environmental toxins. It supposedly has many health benefits as it helps the body to rebuild itself, increases oxygen circulation while strengthening the immune system. Some of the reported lifestyle benefits associated with oxygen intake are higher concentration and alertness. It helps in the detoxification of the blood and helps fight depression. It also helps with relaxation and even prevents disease while also alleviating headaches.

Located inside Select City Walk Mall, at Saket, New Delhi, Oxy Pure offers pure oxygen starting at Rs 299. The prices differ according to the aroma. According to Bonny Irengbam, a second outlet is expected to launch at Delhi Airport by December this year.