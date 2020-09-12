When will Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial in India resume? Here’s what Serum Institute says

Representational Image: Reuters

Amid report of a resumption of clinical trials for AstraZeneca and Oxford University coronavirus vaccine, Serum Institute of India said it would resume trials only after the permission from Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), ANI reported today.

The Serum Institute of India said, “Once DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) gives us permission to restart the trials in India, we will resume the trials.”

Earlier, news agency Reuters reported that AstraZeneca company as saying today that British clinical trials for AstraZeneca and Oxford University coronavirus vaccine have resumed following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so.

(To be updated)